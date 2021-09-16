* × Change Settings

Prisoners of the Ghostland

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

Directed by:

Sion Sono

Written by:

Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai

Produced by:

Nate Bolotin, Michael Mendelsohn, Laura Rister and Reza Sixo Safai

Starring:

Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley, Narisa Suzuki and Tak Sakaguchi

Genres:

Action, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town where a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman and his own path to redemption.

Reviews

Prisoners of the Ghostland Cast

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Bill Moseley

Bill Moseley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Narisa Suzuki

Narisa Suzuki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tak Sakaguchi

Tak Sakaguchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Last update was at 18:11 16th September 2021