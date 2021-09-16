The exact details of what took place while Talib Ben Hassi (19) was in police custody remain unclear. Police officers, Jens and Mike, are on routine patrol in Svalegården's ghetto when news of Talib's death comes in over the radio, igniting uncontrollable, pent-up rage in the ghetto's youth, who lust for revenge. Suddenly, the two officers find themselves fair game and must fight tooth and claw to find a way out.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Shorta
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Shorta
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Shorta
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Shorta
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Shorta
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Shorta