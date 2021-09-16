* × Change Settings

Shorta

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
Current Status:complete

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

Directed by:

Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm

Written by:

Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid

Produced by:

Signe Leick Jensen and Morten Kaufmann

Starring:

Jacob Lohmann, Simon Sears, Tarek Zayat, Dulfi Al-Jabouri, Issa Khattab and Abdelmalik Dhaflaoui

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The exact details of what took place while Talib Ben Hassi (19) was in police custody remain unclear. Police officers, Jens and Mike, are on routine patrol in Svalegården's ghetto when news of Talib's death comes in over the radio, igniting uncontrollable, pent-up rage in the ghetto's youth, who lust for revenge. Suddenly, the two officers find themselves fair game and must fight tooth and claw to find a way out.

Reviews

Last update was at 18:11 16th September 2021