Thana Sadar

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 17 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

Directed by:

Vikram Thori

Starring:

Kartar Cheema, Vikramjeet Virk, Arsh Maini and Hobby Dhaliwal

Genre:

Action

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Thana Sadar Cast

Kartar Cheema

Kartar Cheema headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vikramjeet Virk

Vikramjeet Virk headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arsh Maini

Arsh Maini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hobby Dhaliwal

Hobby Dhaliwal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ucha Pind

