* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

La Cha Cha

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
?
new La Cha Cha poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 6 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

Directed by:

Kevin Allen

Written by:

Kevin Allen

Produced by:

Kevin Allen, Geraldine Geraghty and Adam Whittaker

Starring:

Rhys Ifans, Dougray Scott, Alfie Allen, Tamzin Malleson, Keith Allen and Llyr Ifans

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Solti Buttering is on a road trip to scatter his grandfathers ashes. Finding everywhere closed, he stumbles across La Cha Cha, a holiday park with a community of retired characters, living off grid and having the time of their lives. He soon discovers that feisty owner Libby Rees and her brother Damien are struggling to keep the place, and community, going. But they have a very unusual plan.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when La Cha Cha is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on La Cha Cha.

La Cha Cha Cast

Rhys Ifans

Rhys Ifans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The King's ManLa Cha Cha

Dougray Scott

Dougray Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Cha Cha

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Cha Cha

Tamzin Malleson

Tamzin Malleson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Cha Cha

Keith Allen

Keith Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Cha Cha

Llyr Ifans

Llyr Ifans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Cha Cha

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:11 16th September 2021