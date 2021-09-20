* × Change Settings

All Light, Everywhere

Unrated

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Monday 20th September 2021
Directed by:

Theo Anthony

Produced by:

Jonna McKone, Sebastian Pardo and Riel Roch Decter

Starring:

Theo Anthony, Keaver Brenai and Robert Cunniff

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A far-ranging look at the biases in how we see things, focusing on the use of police body cameras.

