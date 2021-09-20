* × Change Settings

Love Yourself Today

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Monday 20th September 2021
Current Status:released

Ross Killeen

Ross Killeen and Ross McDonnell

Louise Byrne and Ross Killeen

Documentary

English

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

The film centres around the music of Irish singer songwriter Damien Dempsey but also turns the lens onto his fans. Love Yourself Today is an emotive celebration of modern spirituality and the power of music to heal.

