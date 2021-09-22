* × Change Settings

Foster Boy

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
Foster Boy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Youssef Delara

Written by:

Jay Paul Deratany

Produced by:

Jay Paul Deratany, Mike Jenner, Anne-Marie Mackay, Peter Samuelson, Andrew Sugerman and Robert J. Ulrich

Starring:

Matthew Modine, Shane Paul McGhie, Lex Scott Davis, Julie Benz, Amy Brenneman and Greg Germann

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Michael Trainer is a lawyer at the center of a trial in which a for-profit Foster care agency puts a known sex offender into the same foster home as his young client Jamal, with catastrophic results. Michael, a successful litigator with a long career in protecting corporate clients, has been blinded from recognizing the real damage they can cause. He wants nothing to do with Jamal's case until a Judge forces him to accept it. Initially he sees Jamal, as a thuggish African American youth trying to get a piece of corporate profits. But when Jamal refuses to settle the case for any amount of money, Michael begins his representation in earnest. As their work together reveals the horrifying depth of the corrupt and abusive for-profit Foster care agency, Michael is transformed from reluctant defender to fierce warrior in the battle for justice.

Foster Boy Cast

