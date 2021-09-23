* × Change Settings

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2022
?
new Oasis Knebworth 1996 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 237 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 28th September 2021.

Directed by:

Jake Scott

Produced by:

Garfield Kempton

Starring:

Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Alan White, Paul McGuigan, Ian Bittel and Matt Underwood

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On 10th and 11th August 1996, 250,000 young music fans converged on Knebworth Park to see Oasis play two record breaking, era defining shows. The landmark concerts sold out in under a day with over 2% of the UK population attempting to buy tickets. This was a time when the UK was slowly recovering from a decade of recession. A surging confidence in arts and culture ushered in Cool Britannia and Oasis meteoric rise reflected the country's new-found conviction and swagger. Featuring a setlist packed from beginning to end with stone cold classics, including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger, the Knebworth concerts were both the pinnacle of the band's success and the landmark gathering for a generation. Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the story of that weekend and the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made it possible. It is told through the eyes of the fans who were there, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers. Directed by Jake Scott from extensive concert and exclusive never-before seen footage, this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most important concert events of the last 25 years.

Reviews

Oasis Knebworth 1996 Cast

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Paul Arthurs

Paul Arthurs headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Alan White

Alan White headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Paul McGuigan

Paul McGuigan headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Ian Bittel

Ian Bittel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Matt Underwood

Matt Underwood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Oasis Knebworth 1996

