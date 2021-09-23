* × Change Settings

The Alpinist

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2022
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 59 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 14th October 2021.

Directed by:

Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen

Produced by:

Ben Bryan, Clark Fyans and Mike Negri

Starring:

Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Peter Mortimer, Will Gadd, Alex Honnold and Michelle Kuipers

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn't own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing.

Reviews

The Alpinist Cast

