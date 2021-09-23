* × Change Settings

Qismat 2

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2022
?
new Qismat 2 poster
Contains infrequent sexual violence references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 55 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th September 2021.

Directed by:

Jagdeep Sidhu

Produced by:

Navdeep Narula and Ankit Vijan

Starring:

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Tania, Amrit Amby, Harpreet Bains and Balwinder Bullet

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 35 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Qismat 2 Cast

Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat 2

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat 2

Tania

Tania headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat 2

Amrit Amby

Amrit Amby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat 2

Harpreet Bains

Harpreet Bains headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat 2

Balwinder Bullet

Balwinder Bullet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Qismat 2

