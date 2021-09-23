* × Change Settings

On the Line

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2022
?
new On the Line poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Alex Gohari and Leo Mattei

Written by:

Alex Gohari

Produced by:

Emmanuel Francois

Starring:

Joe Anderer, Richard Avila, Sergio Baez, Charly, Karla Cruz-McKissick, Rocio Rebollar and Sisi Rebollar

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Tijuana, 30,000 Mexicans are deported from the United States each years. Some have lived for decades in USA, had a job, paid taxes, started a family. With the migration policy driven by Donald Trump, Mexico is experiencing a huge wave of repatriations. Fathers and mothers who had lived in the United States for decades are now separated from their children.

Reviews

On the Line Cast

Last update was at 07:54 23rd September 2021