The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel

Unrated

Take One Action Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th September 2021
new The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Take One Action Film Festival on 26th September 2021.
Directed by:

Jennifer Abbott and Joel Bakan

Written by:

Joel Bakan

Produced by:

Betsy Carson and Trish Dolman

Starring:

Anjali Appadurai, Chris Barrett, Heidi Boghosian, Wendy Brown, Ada Colau and John Coyne

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Exposes how companies are desperately rebranding as socially responsible - and how that threatens democratic freedoms.

Reviews

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Cast

Last update was at 12:52 29th September 2021