The Tape

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2022
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 2 cinemas on Wednesday 29th September 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 24th October 2021.

Directed by:

Martha Tilston

Written by:

Martha Tilston and Matt Tweed

Produced by:

Laura Giles

Starring:

Nathan Ball, Craig Blake, Sally Crooks, Jean Danio, Kate Edney and James Gavin

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tally Green, Cornwall's worst cleaner, is living in a van and making ends meet. When she gets a job at an empty cliff-top house, she is drawn to the piano and moves in, beginning to write music inspired by its poetic owner and recording it on an old 4-track machine. When jaded corporate lawyer Leo arrives in the area, her free spirit helps him evaluate his life choices and they grow closer. After a stormy night and a misjudged offer of help, the couple argue and Leo challenges Tally on why she's hiding her talent. As they part ways, Tally gives him the only tape of the album she's made. Back in London, Leo quits his job to become a writer, meanwhile Tally builds herself up to doing her first small gig in years. When a radio DJ discovers the tape, it's clear that Tally isn't going to stay hidden for much longer.

Reviews

The Tape Cast

