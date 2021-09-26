* × Change Settings

Dear Tenant

Queer East 2021 Release Date

Sunday 26th September 2021
Directed by:

Yu-Chieh Cheng

Written by:

Yu-Chieh Cheng

Starring:

Morning Tzu-Yi Mo, Shu-Fang Chen, Run-yin Bai, Chun-Yao Yao, Jay Shih and Chiung-Hsuan Hsieh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For the past five years, Lin has been looking after the son and the elderly mother of his deceased boyfriend. They live together like a family, and it is Lin's way of remembering Li-wei - by continuing to be in the life he once had and loving the people he once loved. But when Mrs. Chou passes away, her other son returns from overseas and discovers that Mrs. Chou's property is passed on to Yo-yu, who has been legally adopted by Lin. Li-gang contacts the police, accusing Lin of killing his mother for attempting to own the property. As the ensuing investigation continues, more and more evidence mounts against Lin.

Dear Tenant Cast

