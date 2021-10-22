* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Cry Macho

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
Cry Macho poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Cry Macho is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Clint Eastwood

Written by:

Nick Schenk and N Richard Nash

Produced by:

Clint Eastwood

Starring:

Clint Eastwood, Sebestien Soliz, Brytnee Ratledge, Daniel V Graulau, Alexandra Ruddy and Amber Lynn Ashley

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Cry Macho is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Cry Macho.

Cry Macho Cast

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood headshot

Date of Birth:

31 May 1930

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cry Macho

Sebestien Soliz

Sebestien Soliz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cry Macho

Brytnee Ratledge

Brytnee Ratledge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cry Macho

Daniel V Graulau

Daniel V Graulau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cry Macho

Alexandra Ruddy

Alexandra Ruddy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cry Macho

Amber Lynn Ashley

Amber Lynn Ashley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cry Macho

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:54 22nd October 2021