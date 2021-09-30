* × Change Settings

Moosa Jatt

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2022
Contains strong violence, bloody images, suicide. Suitable for 15 years and over.
According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 7th October 2021.

Directed by:

Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh

Written by:

Gurinder Dimpy

Produced by:

Rrupaali Gupta

Starring:

Sidhu Moose Wala, Sweetaj Brar and Pardeep Brar

Genre:

Action

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Moosa finds out that his family died because of the Sangha, a group cheating the farmers of their farms where it follows his avenge for the family.

Moosa Jatt Cast

Sidhu Moose Wala

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moosa Jatt

Sweetaj Brar

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moosa Jatt

Pardeep Brar

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moosa Jatt

