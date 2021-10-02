* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Addams Family 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
?
new The Addams Family 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 35 cinemas on Friday 8th October 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th October 2021.

Directed by:

Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon

Written by:

Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Charles Addams, Michael Paxton, Ben Queen and Susanna Fogel

Produced by:

Gail Berman, Alison O'Brien, Danielle Sterling and Conrad Vernon

Starring:

Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong? -MGM.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Addams Family 2 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Addams Family 2.

The Addams Family 2 Cast

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationDuneThe Addams Family 2

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Addams Family 2

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Addams Family 2

Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing 2The Addams Family 2

Javon 'Wanna' Walton

Javon 'Wanna' Walton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SamaritanThe Addams Family 2

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

City of LiesThe Addams Family 2The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Bette Midler

Bette Midler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Addams Family 2

Bill Hader

Bill Hader headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Addams Family 2

Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Addams Family 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:28 2nd October 2021