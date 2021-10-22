* × Change Settings

Shepherd

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
Shepherd poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 16 cinemas on Saturday 30th October 2021 - view the list.

Directed by:

Russell Owen

Written by:

Russell Owen

Produced by:

Aslam Parvez and Karim Prince Tshibangu

Starring:

Jamie Marie Leary, Tom Hughes, Gaia Weiss, Greta Scacchi and Kate Dickie

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Shepherd Cast

Jamie Marie Leary

Jamie Marie Leary headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shepherd

Tom Hughes

Tom Hughes headshot

Date of Birth:

1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shepherd

Gaia Weiss

Gaia Weiss headshot

Date of Birth:

30 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shepherd

Greta Scacchi

Greta Scacchi headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shepherd

Kate Dickie

Kate Dickie headshot

Date of Birth:

1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Our LadiesShepherd

