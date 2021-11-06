* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Pirates

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
Pirates poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 15th November 2021 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Reggie Yates

Written by:

Reggie Yates

Produced by:

Kate Norrish and Polly Leys

Starring:

Youssef Kerkour, Reda Elazouar, Elliot Edusah, Rebekah Murrell, Kassius Nelson and Jordan Peters

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Pirates is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Pirates.

Pirates Cast

Youssef Kerkour

Youssef Kerkour headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates

Reda Elazouar

Reda Elazouar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates

Elliot Edusah

Elliot Edusah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates

Rebekah Murrell

Rebekah Murrell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates

Kassius Nelson

Kassius Nelson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates

Jordan Peters

Jordan Peters headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:50 6th November 2021