Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy Gûzen to sôzô

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th February 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2022
?
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy poster
Contains strong sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 11th February 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

Directed by:

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Written by:

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Produced by:

Satoshi Takada

Starring:

Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Fusako Urabe, Ayumu Nakajima, Aoba Kawai, Hyunri and Katsuki Mori

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding, told in three movements to depict three female characters and trace the trajectories between their choices and regrets.

Reviews

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy Cast

Kiyohiko Shibukawa

Kiyohiko Shibukawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Fusako Urabe

Fusako Urabe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Ayumu Nakajima

Ayumu Nakajima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Aoba Kawai

Aoba Kawai headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Hyunri

Hyunri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Katsuki Mori

Katsuki Mori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

