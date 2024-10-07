* × Change Settings

Salem's Lot

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2025
?
Salem's Lot poster
Contains strong horror, violence, bloody images and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 40 cinemas on Friday 11th October 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th October 2024.

Directed by:

Gary Dauberman

Written by:

Stephen King and Gary Dauberman

Produced by:

Roy Lee and Mark Wolper

Starring:

John Benjamin Hickey, Lewis Pullman, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp and Pilou Asbæk

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Salem's Lot Cast

John Benjamin Hickey

John Benjamin Hickey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Salem's Lot

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Salem's Lot

Spencer Treat Clark

Spencer Treat Clark headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Salem's Lot

Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard headshot

Date of Birth:

8 November 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Salem's Lot

Bill Camp

Bill Camp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Salem's Lot

Pilou Asbæk

Pilou Asbæk headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Salem's LotSamaritan

