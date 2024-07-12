Inside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harold and the Purple CrayonAmerican Underdog
17 January 1980
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Harold and the Purple Crayon
24 May 1953
Unknown
6' 2½" (1.89 m)
The InstigatorsHarold and the Purple Crayon