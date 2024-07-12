* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd August 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2024-January 2025
?
Harold and the Purple Crayon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Harold and the Purple Crayon is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Carlos Saldanha

Written by:

Michael Handelman, David Guion and Crockett Johnson

Produced by:

John Davis

Starring:

Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Lil Rel Howery, Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Niquitta S Wolfe and Alfred Molina

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Inside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Harold and the Purple Crayon is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Harold and the Purple Crayon Cast

Ravi Patel

Ravi Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Camille Guaty

Camille Guaty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harold and the Purple CrayonAmerican Underdog

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Niquitta S Wolfe

Niquitta S Wolfe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The InstigatorsHarold and the Purple Crayon

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:07 12th July 2024