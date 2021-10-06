* × Change Settings

The Harder They Fall

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 6th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
?
The Harder They Fall poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Saturday 13th November 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Jeymes Samuel

Written by:

Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin

Produced by:

Lawrence Bender, Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Jeymes Samuel

Starring:

Zazie Beetz, Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield and Edi Gathegi

Genres:

Drama, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left hand men hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Reviews

The Harder They Fall Cast

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bad GuysThe Harder They Fall

Idris Elba

Idris Elba headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BeastThe Harder They FallSonic the Hedgehog 2

Regina King

Regina King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Harder They Fall

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Harder They Fall

Edi Gathegi

Edi Gathegi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Harder They Fall

Last update was at 08:02 8th October 2021