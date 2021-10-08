Game of Power

Movie Synopsis:

Newspaper journalist Louis Ranaldi finds himself questioning the circumstances involving the sale of a popular neighborhood bar called Delaney's that was converted into a strip club. He discovers that there are improprieties and seeks to ascertain what political implications are involved in the Delaney's sale. Approached by Paul Matthews, the new owner of Delaney's, Ranaldi is invited to become a disc jockey at the strip club, as a token of thanks for being unbiased in his stories. Naturally, his disc jockey job is perceived as a conflict of interest by his editor and he is removed from covering the strip club story. Meanwhile, Denise Fortin, owner of a flower shop, is murdered shortly after Ranaldi interviews her for a newspaper profile story. Ranaldi begins investigating her murder and finds himself as an accomplice of an even bigger crime, while uncovering a secret buried deep within political circles. -Tony Mars.