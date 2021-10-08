* × Change Settings

Game of Power

Unrated

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th October 2021
Current Status:released

Written by:

Tony Mars

Produced by:

Grady Justice, Tony Mars and Nikki Schwarer

Starring:

Denis O'Hare, Caitlin Patricia Weiler and Sir Heath Buckholder

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Mystery

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Newspaper journalist Louis Ranaldi finds himself questioning the circumstances involving the sale of a popular neighborhood bar called Delaney's that was converted into a strip club. He discovers that there are improprieties and seeks to ascertain what political implications are involved in the Delaney's sale. Approached by Paul Matthews, the new owner of Delaney's, Ranaldi is invited to become a disc jockey at the strip club, as a token of thanks for being unbiased in his stories. Naturally, his disc jockey job is perceived as a conflict of interest by his editor and he is removed from covering the strip club story. Meanwhile, Denise Fortin, owner of a flower shop, is murdered shortly after Ranaldi interviews her for a newspaper profile story. Ranaldi begins investigating her murder and finds himself as an accomplice of an even bigger crime, while uncovering a secret buried deep within political circles. -Tony Mars.

Game of Power Cast

Denis O'Hare

Denis O'Hare headshot

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Caitlin Patricia Weiler

Caitlin Patricia Weiler headshot

Height:

Unknown

Sir Heath Buckholder

Sir Heath Buckholder headshot

Height:

Unknown

