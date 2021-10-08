* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Wall of Shadows

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 9th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
?
new The Wall of Shadows poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 9th October 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Eliza Kubarska

Written by:

Eliza Kubarska and Piotr Rosolowski

Produced by:

Monika Braid, Sabine Girsberger, Martin Roelly, Ewa Szwarc, Ümit Uludag, Erik Winker and Kaspar Winkler

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Tibetan

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Sherpa family break a taboo and take part in the Himalayan expedition to Kumbhakarna,the holiest of mountains, to earn money for their son's school and cut him from their tradition. They accompany the leading world class alpinists.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Wall of Shadows is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Wall of Shadows.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:02 8th October 2021