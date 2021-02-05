Classmates Minus

* × Change Settings

Spotlight Taiwan Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th October 2021
Directed by:

Hsin-yao Huang

Written by:

Hsin-yao Huang

Produced by:

Mong-Hong Chung

Starring:

Jen-Shuo Cheng, Kuan-Ting Liu, Na-Dou Lin, Ming-Shuai Shih, Lotus Wang and Ada Pan

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is a story about four high school classmates. The storylines are intertwined with one another. Here are a middle-aged director who is frustrated with his undiscovered talents, a hard-working white-collar worker who is depressed about his lack of achievement, an idle part-timer at the Household Registration Office who is hesitant about love and a paper offering maker who is able to communicate with the dead.

Reviews

