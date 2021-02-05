This is a story about four high school classmates. The storylines are intertwined with one another. Here are a middle-aged director who is frustrated with his undiscovered talents, a hard-working white-collar worker who is depressed about his lack of achievement, an idle part-timer at the Household Registration Office who is hesitant about love and a paper offering maker who is able to communicate with the dead.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Classmates Minus
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
My Missing ValentineThe Silent ForestClassmates Minus
Unknown
Unknown
5' 2½" (1.59 m)
Classmates Minus
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Classmates Minus
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Classmates Minus
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Classmates Minus