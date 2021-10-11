* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Wild Indian

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 13th October 2021
new Wild Indian poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.

Written by:

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.

Produced by:

Talia Bella, Dan Burks, Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., Thomas Mahoney, Blake Pickens, Eric Tavitian and Randy Wayne

Starring:

Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Bosworth, Lisa Cromarty and Tres Garcia

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Decades after covering up his classmate's murder, Michael has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife and boss from the demons of his past.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Wild Indian.

Wild Indian Cast

Michael Greyeyes

Michael Greyeyes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Indian

Chaske Spencer

Chaske Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Indian

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Indian

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Indian

Lisa Cromarty

Lisa Cromarty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Indian

Tres Garcia

Tres Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wild Indian

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:27 11th October 2021