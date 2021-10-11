* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Missing in Brooks County

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
?
new Missing in Brooks County poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Missing in Brooks County is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jeff Bemiss and Lisa Molomot

Produced by:

Jeff Bemiss, Jacob Bricca and Lisa Molomot

Starring:

Nora Lopez, Eduardo Canales, Craig Johnson, Maria Elena Román, Michelle Chinos and Omar Román

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Thousands of miles from the political "experts" in Washington, DC., there is a place where people are dying. Welcome to Brooks County, Texas, population 4,981, where the practical consequences of America's national debate over immigration policy are felt every day. Located 70 miles north of the Mexican border, it is the site of an estimated 300-600 deaths per year as migrants try to circumvent the state's busiest interior immigration checkpoint, only to find themselves lost among vast ranch lands where they die of dehydration and exposure. Four out of five reported missing are never found. More than a gripping documentary mystery, "Missing in Brooks County" is a deeply humane portrait of the law enforcement agents, human rights workers, activists, local residents and migrants who come face to face with death amid a broken system.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Missing in Brooks County is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Missing in Brooks County.

Missing in Brooks County Cast

Nora Lopez

Nora Lopez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing in Brooks County

Eduardo Canales

Eduardo Canales headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing in Brooks County

Craig Johnson

Craig Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing in Brooks County

Maria Elena Román

Maria Elena Román headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing in Brooks County

Michelle Chinos

Michelle Chinos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing in Brooks County

Omar Román

Omar Román headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Missing in Brooks County

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:27 11th October 2021