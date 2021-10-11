* × Change Settings

The Ants & the Grasshopper

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 25th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2022
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Monday 25th October 2021

Directed by:

Raj Patel and Zak Piper

Produced by:

Peter Mazunda, Raj Patel, Zak Piper and Rachel Wexler

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Anita Chitaya has a gift; she can help bring abundant food from dead soil, she can make men fight for gender equality, and she can end child hunger in her village. Now, to save her home from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge: persuading Americans that climate change is real. Traveling from Malawi to California to the White House, she meets climate skeptics and despairing farmers. Her journey takes her across all the divisions shaping the US, from the rural-urban divide, to schisms of race, class and gender, to the thinking that allows Americans to believe they live on a different planet from everyone else. It will take all her skill and experience to help Americans recognize, and free themselves from, a logic that is already destroying the Earth. -Kartemquin Films.

Last update was at 18:27 11th October 2021