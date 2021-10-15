* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Honsla Rakh

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
?
new Honsla Rakh poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 31 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st October 2021.

Directed by:

Amarjit Singh Saron

Written by:

Rakesh Dhawan

Produced by:

Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Singh Thind

Starring:

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, Gurfateh Singh Grewal, Darren Andrichuk and Beth Anthony

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What happens when a lovable, rooted, desi, Punjabi young man, who's a single father with a seven year old boy attempts to find love again, find a mom for his son, crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven year gap? Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal is a romantic comedy set in Vancouver, Canada that has warmth at its center and deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Honsla Rakh is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Honsla Rakh.

Honsla Rakh Cast

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Honsla Rakh

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Honsla Rakh

Gurfateh Singh Grewal

Gurfateh Singh Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Honsla Rakh

Darren Andrichuk

Darren Andrichuk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Honsla Rakh

Beth Anthony

Beth Anthony headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Honsla Rakh

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:04 15th October 2021