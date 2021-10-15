What happens when a lovable, rooted, desi, Punjabi young man, who's a single father with a seven year old boy attempts to find love again, find a mom for his son, crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven year gap? Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal is a romantic comedy set in Vancouver, Canada that has warmth at its center and deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times.
