Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 19th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
?
new Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Alexa Bakony

Written by:

Alexa Bakony and Marianna Rudas

Produced by:

Iván Angelusz, Gábor Osváth, Judit Romwalter, Richy Romwalter and Ildikó Szücs

Starring:

Tóbiás Benjámin Tuza, Éva Ildikó Tuza, Zoltán Tuza, Nikolett Tuza and Máté Tuza

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hungarian

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

There is a tiny village in Hungary, where Éva and her family live. Her 16-year-old child recently came out as transgender and lives by his chosen name of Tobi. After the initial shock, the whole family comes together to support him. However, Éva is quietly suffocating from the idea of losing the girl she was raising. Tobi is determined to become a man biologically all while he struggles growing up. Éva is trying hard to be the mother her son needs while Tobi starts questioning the boundaries he set up for himself as a transgender man. 'Colors of Tobi' is an emotional tale of releasing and accepting. -Anonymous.

Reviews

Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi Cast

Tóbiás Benjámin Tuza

Tóbiás Benjámin Tuza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi

Éva Ildikó Tuza

Éva Ildikó Tuza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi

Zoltán Tuza

Zoltán Tuza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi

Nikolett Tuza

Nikolett Tuza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi

Máté Tuza

Máté Tuza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forbidden Colours: Colors of Tobi

