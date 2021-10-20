When her village is threatened with forced resettlement due to reservoir construction, an 80-year-old widow finds a new will to live and ignites the spirit of resilience within her community.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection