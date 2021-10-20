* × Change Settings

This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 20th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 7th November 2021.

Directed by:

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

Written by:

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

Produced by:

Daniel Caleb, James Matthes, Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro

Starring:

Mary Twala, Jerry Mofokeng, Makhaola Ndebele, Tseko Monaheng, Siphiwe Nzima-Ntskhe and Thabiso Makoto

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Sotho

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When her village is threatened with forced resettlement due to reservoir construction, an 80-year-old widow finds a new will to live and ignites the spirit of resilience within her community.

This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection Cast

