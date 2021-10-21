* × Change Settings

Cyst

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Friday 22nd October 2021
Directed by:

Tyler Russell

Written by:

Tyler Russell and Andy Silverman

Produced by:

Travis Ayers, Jeremy Morrison, Tyler Russell and Andy Silverman

Starring:

Eva Habermann, George Hardy, Greg Sestero, Jason Douglas, Gene Jones and Darren Ewing

Genres:

Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the early 1960s, a small-town doctor invents a machine that uses laser technology to remove skin abnormalities. He pulls out all stops to make sure his final chance to get the patent on his "Get Gone" machine goes smoothly but his nurse thinks the machine is dangerous and not ready. The struggle between the two causes the machine to malfunction creating a cyst monster that goes on a rampage in the doctor's office.

Eva Habermann

George Hardy

Greg Sestero

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Jason Douglas

Gene Jones

Darren Ewing

