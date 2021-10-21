In the early 1960s, a small-town doctor invents a machine that uses laser technology to remove skin abnormalities. He pulls out all stops to make sure his final chance to get the patent on his "Get Gone" machine goes smoothly but his nurse thinks the machine is dangerous and not ready. The struggle between the two causes the machine to malfunction creating a cyst monster that goes on a rampage in the doctor's office.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Cyst
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Cyst
Unknown
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Cyst
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Cyst
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Cyst
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Cyst