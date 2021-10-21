* × Change Settings

Gaia

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
In 1 cinema on Friday 22nd October 2021

Directed by:

Jaco Bouwer

Written by:

Tertius Kapp

Produced by:

Jaco Bouwer, Tertius Kapp and Jorrie van der Walt

Starring:

Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Alex van Dyk, Anthony Oseyemi and Charles Massey

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On a surveillance mission in a primordial forest, a park ranger encounters two survivalists following a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion, and a mysterious relationship to nature. There are many suspicious aspects to their existence, but when the cabin is attacked by strange, post-human beings one night, she learns that there is a greater threat in this emergent wilderness.

Gaia Cast

Monique Rockman

Carel Nel

Alex van Dyk

Anthony Oseyemi

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Charles Massey

