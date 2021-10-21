* × Change Settings

Midnight

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Friday 22nd October 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Oh-Seung Kwon

Written by:

Oh-Seung Kwon

Starring:

Wi Ha-Joon, Park Hoon, Ki-joo Jin, Kim Hye-Yoon, Eun-Woo Bae and Min-woo Choi

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A perilous find the stowaway between a psychopathic executioner and a hard of hearing lady Kyeong-mi, a young lady with hearing weakness lives with her mom. Working at the client call focus, one day she stomps out of an undesirable supper with the customer and drives home after she gets her mom. Then, the killer Do-sik spots Kyeong-mi's mom sitting tight for her girl who went to leave her vehicle yet changes his objective when another young lady So-jung passes him by chatting on the telephone. So-jung gets betrayed by Do-sik back street and is found by Kyeong-mi, who winds up turning out to be Do-sik's new prey.

Midnight Cast

Wi Ha-Joon

Wi Ha-Joon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight

Park Hoon

Park Hoon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight

Ki-joo Jin

Ki-joo Jin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight

Kim Hye-Yoon

Kim Hye-Yoon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bacchus LadyMidnight

Eun-Woo Bae

Eun-Woo Bae headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight

Min-woo Choi

Min-woo Choi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight

