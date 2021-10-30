* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 31st October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2022
?
new Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Jesse Lauter

Produced by:

Blake Budney, Wayne Forte and Jesse Lauter

Starring:

Rita Coolidge, Steve Earle, Jim Keltner, Jon Landau, Claudia Lennear and Chris Robinson

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs and Englishmen is a documentary/concert film telling the complete story of Joe Cocker's historic "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" tour through the lens of the Grammy-Winning Tedeschi Trucks Band's reunion of the Mad Dogs, which featured Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge, Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Dave Mason, Claudia Lennear ("20 Feet From Stardom"), and a dozen of the original Mad Dogs. In addition to showcasing inspired performances from the reunion show and providing an exclusive look at the history of the tour (via never-before-seen archival materials and commentary from the original members, critic David Fricke, and notable fans who saw the original tour such as Jon Landau and Steve Earle), the film features the last filmed interview with the late Leon Russell.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Cast

Rita Coolidge

Rita Coolidge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Steve Earle

Steve Earle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Jim Keltner

Jim Keltner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Jon Landau

Jon Landau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Claudia Lennear

Claudia Lennear headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Chris Robinson

Chris Robinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:57 30th October 2021