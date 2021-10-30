Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Movie Synopsis:

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs and Englishmen is a documentary/concert film telling the complete story of Joe Cocker's historic "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" tour through the lens of the Grammy-Winning Tedeschi Trucks Band's reunion of the Mad Dogs, which featured Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge, Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Dave Mason, Claudia Lennear ("20 Feet From Stardom"), and a dozen of the original Mad Dogs. In addition to showcasing inspired performances from the reunion show and providing an exclusive look at the history of the tour (via never-before-seen archival materials and commentary from the original members, critic David Fricke, and notable fans who saw the original tour such as Jon Landau and Steve Earle), the film features the last filmed interview with the late Leon Russell.