The Night of the Beast

Unrated

Discovery Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 31st October 2021
Directed by:

Mauricio Leiva-Cock

Written by:

Benjamín Figueroa García and Mauricio Leiva-Cock

Produced by:

David Figueroa García, Mauro Mueller and Juan Diego Villegas

Starring:

Gustavo Arenas, Inés Correa, Esteban Galindo, Miguel González, Omar Marcelo Henao and Yaima Morfa

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two young metal-heads coast through Bogota's alleys on the day of Iron Maiden's first ever concert in Colombia. However, their day is wrecked when hoodlums steal their most valued possessions: the tickets to see their favorite band.

