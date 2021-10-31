Two young metal-heads coast through Bogota's alleys on the day of Iron Maiden's first ever concert in Colombia. However, their day is wrecked when hoodlums steal their most valued possessions: the tickets to see their favorite band.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night of the Beast
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night of the Beast
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night of the Beast
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night of the Beast
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night of the Beast
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Night of the Beast