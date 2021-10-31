* × Change Settings

Viral

Unrated

Raindance Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 31st October 2021
Viral poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Sagi Bornstein and Udi Nir

Written by:

Sagi Bornstein and Udi Nir

Produced by:

Christian Beetz, Sagi Bornstein and Udi Nir

Starring:

Jessica Cox, Nathaniel Drew, Cassandra Anne Grimbly, Justin Marcus, Tina Mayer, Shakir Subhan and Riley Tench

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Composed entirely of videos uploaded to social media in 2020, VIRAL tells the story of a new generation, coming of age during a global pandemic. Seven YouTubers in their early 20's all have big plans for 2020, but as the year unfolds the world around them starts to change dramatically: news of a new virus emerges, Black Lives Matter protests take to the streets, the US elects a new president, and an economic crisis is looming on the horizon. As the YouTubers try to find their way in this increasingly unforeseeable future, they turn to social media to communicate and express themselves, while documenting everything from long distance relationships, to unemployment and financial hardships, to surprising political awakenings.

