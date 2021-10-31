Movie Synopsis:

Composed entirely of videos uploaded to social media in 2020, VIRAL tells the story of a new generation, coming of age during a global pandemic. Seven YouTubers in their early 20's all have big plans for 2020, but as the year unfolds the world around them starts to change dramatically: news of a new virus emerges, Black Lives Matter protests take to the streets, the US elects a new president, and an economic crisis is looming on the horizon. As the YouTubers try to find their way in this increasingly unforeseeable future, they turn to social media to communicate and express themselves, while documenting everything from long distance relationships, to unemployment and financial hardships, to surprising political awakenings.