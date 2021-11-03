* × Change Settings

Children of the Enemy

Unrated

Raindance Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 3rd November 2021
Directed by:

Gorki Glaser-Müller

Written by:

Gorki Glaser-Müller

Produced by:

Gorki Glaser-Müller, Kristofer Henell, Signe Leick Jensen, Morten Kaufmann, Charlotte Gry Madsen, Erika Malmgren and Peter Possne

Starring:

Patricio Galvez, Clive Stafford Smith, Isabel Coles, Rena Effendi, Cecilia Uddén and Terese Cristiansson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Patricio Galvez' daughter married one of Sweden's most notorious ISIS terrorists. In 2014, they join the fight for a caliphate in Syria. Both are killed in its collapse in 2019, but their seven young children survive and are interned in the infamous al-Hol prison camp as "Children of the Enemy". When the Swedish authorities show little interest in freeing them, Patricio starts a one man campaign to save their lives and bring them home.

Children of the Enemy Cast

Patricio Galvez

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Clive Stafford Smith

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Isabel Coles

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Rena Effendi

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Cecilia Uddén

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Terese Cristiansson

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

