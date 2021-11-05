* × Change Settings

Aloners

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
Aloners poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Hong Seong-eun

Written by:

Hong Seong-eun

Produced by:

Lee Seung-won

Starring:

Jeong Da-eun, Seo Hyun-woo, Jeong-hak Park and Gong Seung-Yeon

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A solitary woman re-evaluates her isolated existence after her neighbor dies alone in his apartment.

Reviews

Aloners Cast

