Paani Ch Madhaani

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
Paani Ch Madhaani poster
Contains moderate threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 29 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th November 2021.

Directed by:

Vijay Kumar Arora

Produced by:

Mani Dhaliwal, Sunny Raj, Prabhjot Sidhu and Iftikhar Thakur

Starring:

Neeru Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Vinita Sharma, Iftikhar Thakur, Bharat Mistri and Karamjit Anmol

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Paani Ch Madhaani is about a flop singer Gulli and his group who focus on shortcuts (jugaad) for gaining success. But one of their new members, Sohni, outshines the others. In frustration, the group buys a lottery ticket and to their luck, they actually win it - then, unfortunately, misplace it. They all start searching the streets of London for the missing ticket, finally to learn the lesson that hard work pays and the easy shortcuts do not.

Paani Ch Madhaani Cast

Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paani Ch Madhaani

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paani Ch Madhaani

Vinita Sharma

Vinita Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paani Ch Madhaani

Iftikhar Thakur

Iftikhar Thakur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paani Ch Madhaani

Bharat Mistri

Bharat Mistri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paani Ch Madhaani

Karamjit Anmol

Karamjit Anmol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paani Ch Madhaani

