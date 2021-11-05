Paani Ch Madhaani is about a flop singer Gulli and his group who focus on shortcuts (jugaad) for gaining success. But one of their new members, Sohni, outshines the others. In frustration, the group buys a lottery ticket and to their luck, they actually win it - then, unfortunately, misplace it. They all start searching the streets of London for the missing ticket, finally to learn the lesson that hard work pays and the easy shortcuts do not.
26 August 1980
5' 5½" (1.66 m)
