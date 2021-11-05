* × Change Settings

The Day I Found a Girl in the Trash

Unrated

Raindance Film Festival Release Date

Friday 5th November 2021
The Day I Found a Girl in the Trash poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Michal Krzywicki

Written by:

Dagmara Brodziak and Michal Krzywicki

Produced by:

Natalia Bednarska

Starring:

Michal Krzywicki, Dagmara Brodziak, Marek Kalita, Philippe Tlokinski, Mateusz Trzmiel and Marek Dyjak

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the near future, the indifferent activist announces that he will commit suicide at midnight on New Year's Eve in protest against the reigning slavery in Poland. His plan is questioned when he finds an abandoned slave girl in the garbage and decides to help her regain her freedom. -G.

Reviews

