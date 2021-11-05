* × Change Settings

Vampir

Raindance Film Festival Release Date

Friday 5th November 2021
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Branko Tomovic

Written by:

Branko Tomovic

Produced by:

Jean-Louis Alexandre, Branko Tomovic, Dina Vickermann and Milos Vuckovic

Starring:

Branko Tomovic, Gorica Regodic, Joakim Tasic, Eva Ras, Judith Georgi and Nemanja Bajic

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut is offered a job by charming yet ruthless local Vesna to look after a cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia. He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by the mysterious older woman Baba Draga who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers.

Vampir Cast

Branko Tomovic

Gorica Regodic

Joakim Tasic

Eva Ras

Judith Georgi

Nemanja Bajic

