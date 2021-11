Movie Synopsis:

Vedette is a cow. Vedette is queen. She was even once queen of the queens of the Alps. But Vedette is getting older. In order to save her the humiliation of being dethroned by young rivals, our neighbors, Elise and Nicole let us look after her for an entire summer. This is where our vision changes : our vision of the cows, of our local neighbors, in short, our vision of the world.