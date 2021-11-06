A Tale of Love and Desire

Follows Ahmed, a 18-year old, French of Algerian origin, who meets Farah, a young Tunisian girl. He discovers a collection of sensual and erotic Arab literature and falls in love with Farah and he tries to resist the desire.
