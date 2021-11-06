* × Change Settings

A Tale of Love and Desire

French Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 9th November 2021
Directed by:

Leyla Bouzid

Written by:

Leyla Bouzid

Produced by:

Sandra da Fonseca and Olivier Père

Starring:

Sami Outalbali, Zbeida Belhajamor, Diong-Kéba Tacu, Aurélia Petit, Mahia Zrouki and Bellamine Abdelmalek

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows Ahmed, a 18-year old, French of Algerian origin, who meets Farah, a young Tunisian girl. He discovers a collection of sensual and erotic Arab literature and falls in love with Farah and he tries to resist the desire.

Reviews

