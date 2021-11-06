* × Change Settings

Shalom Taiwan

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 7th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
new Shalom Taiwan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 7th November 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Walter Tejblum

Written by:

Sergio Dubcovsky and Walter Tejblum

Produced by:

Fernando Sokolowicz

Starring:

Freya Fox, Mercedes Funes, Santiago Korovsky, Brad Krupsaw, Carlos Portaluppi and Fabián Rosenthal

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)
Reviews

Shalom Taiwan Cast

Freya Fox

Freya Fox headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shalom Taiwan

Mercedes Funes

Mercedes Funes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shalom Taiwan

Santiago Korovsky

Santiago Korovsky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shalom Taiwan

Brad Krupsaw

Brad Krupsaw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shalom Taiwan

Carlos Portaluppi

Carlos Portaluppi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shalom Taiwan

Fabián Rosenthal

Fabián Rosenthal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shalom Taiwan

