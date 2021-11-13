* × Change Settings

Living Proof: A Climate Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
new Living Proof: A Climate Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 16th November 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Emily Munro

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Living Proof is a new touring film that explores our historic relationship to the causes of the climate crisis. It invites viewers to revisit the promises of the past and consider how they relate to our future on this planet.

This feature-length documentary frames Scotland's history through the lens of the current debate and brings Scotland's evocative screen heritage to cinema audiences across the country. Featuring corporate voices, news reporters, protestors, and the general public, the footage spans the geography of Scotland and looks at the most treasured, most contested and most exploited parts of the country.

