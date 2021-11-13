Living Proof: A Climate Story

Movie Synopsis:

Living Proof is a new touring film that explores our historic relationship to the causes of the climate crisis. It invites viewers to revisit the promises of the past and consider how they relate to our future on this planet.



This feature-length documentary frames Scotland's history through the lens of the current debate and brings Scotland's evocative screen heritage to cinema audiences across the country. Featuring corporate voices, news reporters, protestors, and the general public, the footage spans the geography of Scotland and looks at the most treasured, most contested and most exploited parts of the country.