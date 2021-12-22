* × Change Settings

A Hero Ghahreman

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2022
?
A Hero poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 7th January 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 19th January 2022.

Directed by:

Asghar Farhadi

Written by:

Asghar Farhadi

Produced by:

Alexandre Mallet-Guy, Asghar Farhadi and Olivier Père

Starring:

Mohsen Tanabandeh, Amir Jadidi, Alireza Jahandideh, Sahar Goldust, Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy and Ehsan Goodarzi

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

A Hero Cast

Mohsen Tanabandeh

Mohsen Tanabandeh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Hero

Amir Jadidi

Amir Jadidi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Hero

Alireza Jahandideh

Alireza Jahandideh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Hero

Sahar Goldust

Sahar Goldust headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Hero

Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy

Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Hero

Ehsan Goodarzi

Ehsan Goodarzi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Hero

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:05 22nd December 2021