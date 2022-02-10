* × Change Settings

Never Too late

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th February 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2022
Never Too late poster
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 10th February 2022.
Directed by:

Mark Lamprell

Written by:

Luke Preston and Grant Carter

Produced by:

David Lightfoot

Starring:

Jacki Weaver, James Cromwell, Jack Thompson, Wayne Mattei, Zachary Wan and Roy Billing

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It has been a long time since Caine, Bronson, Angus and Wendell, aka, 'The Chain Breakers', escaped the torturous Vietnamese POW camp. They now find themselves sharing a new prison, The Hogan Hills Retirement Home for Returned Veterans. Each of the boys has an unrealised dream they want to achieve before it's too late. So, once again they band together to devise a plan to escape this new hell. But the rules of engagement have changed, in fact, they can't even remember what they were and that's half the problem.

Reviews

Never Too late Cast

Jacki Weaver

Jacki Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11½" (1.51 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PomsNever Too late

James Cromwell

James Cromwell headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6½" (1.99 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Never Too late

Jack Thompson

Jack Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Never Too late

Wayne Mattei

Wayne Mattei headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Never Too late

Zachary Wan

Zachary Wan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Never Too late

Roy Billing

Roy Billing headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Never Too late

