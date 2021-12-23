* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bliss Glück

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2022
?
Bliss poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 27th December 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th December 2021.

Directed by:

Henrika Kull

Written by:

Henrika Kull

Produced by:

Martin Heisler

Starring:

Bence Máté, Jean-Luc Bubert, Adam Hoya, Petra Kauner, Nele Kayenberg and Katharina Behrens

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bliss is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bliss.

Bliss Cast

Bence Máté

Bence Máté headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bliss

Jean-Luc Bubert

Jean-Luc Bubert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bliss

Adam Hoya

Adam Hoya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bliss

Petra Kauner

Petra Kauner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bliss

Nele Kayenberg

Nele Kayenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bliss

Katharina Behrens

Katharina Behrens headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bliss

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:59 23rd December 2021